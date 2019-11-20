Connecting Communities: Lower Clapton Somali language project helping to break down barriers
PUBLISHED: 16:40 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 20 November 2019
Connecting Communities
Two women who run a project to tackle social isolation within the Somali community want to get the word out about their work.
Shukri Adan and Ifraah Samatar run Connecting Communities, which also helps break down language barriers and bring people together.
Connecting Communities runs every Wednesday at Pembury Community Centre on the Pembury Estate in Lower Clapton.
In the morning, parents learn English and in the evenings, their kids are taught to speak Somali.
But Ifraah says it's not just about teaching language. Their classes focus on learning together, building confidence and life skills.
Ifraah told the Gazette: "Through our years of voluntary work in the community [Shukri and I] noticed language has become a crippling factor in preventing certain groups integrating and making the most of services available to them. Our message is simple - 'without understanding language is just noise.'."
Founder Shukri and Ifraah, director of youth, education and communication, are British-Somali and have both worked in schools.
They've seen how language can affect communication between parents, kids and teachers. Reading important letters, navigating websites and registering for services can be very difficult without extra support.
Fathima told the Gazette why she goes to the class: "Some of us don't know any English - we always have to find someone to translate. Sometimes we can't do anything because we don't know where to go. We can talk about our needs and if we have any problems the community can help us.
"We meet each other, talk, chat, laugh - it's stress free."
In between classes Connecting Communities volunteers assist anyone who asks with everyday tasks and activities made more difficult due to language barriers. They helped 40 people register to vote recently when the upcoming general election was announced.
Fathiya is one of the volunteers, and her son goes to the evening classes. She said: "I came here so young and found myself part of a lost generation. You feel like you don't belong anywhere [but volunteering] led me back to my community - before that I didn't know lots of Somali people."
The morning classes started last month and are run in partnership with the Workers' Educational Association (WEA) supported by Pembury Community Centre.
Connecting communities also puts on events and projects for the wider community.