Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: London Fields nursery will provide childcare for key workers

PUBLISHED: 09:30 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:39 24 March 2020

FountNursery in London Fields is still offering childcare at reduced costs to key workers and a babysitting service for parents working from home. Picture: FountNursery

FountNursery in London Fields is still offering childcare at reduced costs to key workers and a babysitting service for parents working from home. Picture: FountNursery

FountNursery

A Hackney nursery will remain open during the Coronavirus lockdown offering reduced childcare costs for key workers as well as a nanny service for parents needing extra help.

FountNursery has been rated by Ofsted as Outstanding. Picture: FountNurseryFountNursery has been rated by Ofsted as Outstanding. Picture: FountNursery

Most schools and nurseries closed on March 20 to help slow the spread of Covid-19 but FountNursery on Westgate Street will continue providing key workers childcare for children aged six months to 11 years old to ensure parents can carry out jobs vital to public health and safety.

Victoria Gottshalk from the nurseries parent company FountLondon said: “At such an uncertain time, it’s paramount those who are still required to work have as little stress as possible and we want to help out wherever we can.

Those parents are keeping the country going and need all the support they can get.”

You may also want to watch:

The governments list of key workers includes people working in health and social care, education and childcare, key public services, local and national government, food and necessary goods, public safety and national security, transport, utilities, communication and financial services.

FountNursery has been rated as Outstanding by Ofsted.

To find out more about FountNursery click here

To book click here

For the latest council updates on coronavirus, including for people or businesses needing support, click here.

For the latest coronavirus news from Hackney and across London join our Facebook group here.

Most Read

Hackney Council tells market traders to close stalls unless they sell essential items

Broadway Market on Saturday, March 21. Picture: Andy Commons

Man charged with murder of 57-year-old woman who was found dead in Upper Clapton

Tracey Kidd was found dead in Upper Clapton.

Coronavirus: 64 hospitalised cases in Hackney and City – as UK deaths reach 281

A sign from the Royak Parks notifying the public about social distancing. Picture: Jonathan Brady/ PA

Coronavirus UK lockdown live updates: ‘You must stay at home’

A man plays the violin outside Downing Street in an empty Whitehall. Picture: PA/Aaron Chown

Hackney’s Yard Sale delivers free pizza to hospitals and offers NHS staff discounts

Jessie Ware has collaborated with Yard Sale for the Friday Night Full House. Picture: Graham Turner

Most Read

Hackney Council tells market traders to close stalls unless they sell essential items

Broadway Market on Saturday, March 21. Picture: Andy Commons

Man charged with murder of 57-year-old woman who was found dead in Upper Clapton

Tracey Kidd was found dead in Upper Clapton.

Coronavirus: 64 hospitalised cases in Hackney and City – as UK deaths reach 281

A sign from the Royak Parks notifying the public about social distancing. Picture: Jonathan Brady/ PA

Coronavirus UK lockdown live updates: ‘You must stay at home’

A man plays the violin outside Downing Street in an empty Whitehall. Picture: PA/Aaron Chown

Hackney’s Yard Sale delivers free pizza to hospitals and offers NHS staff discounts

Jessie Ware has collaborated with Yard Sale for the Friday Night Full House. Picture: Graham Turner

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho volunteers to help elderly amid coronavirus crisis

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho (right) speaks with head of first team performance Carlos Lalin

Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics ‘unthinkable’ says BOA chairman

A general view of the Olympic rings near Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

Second Leyton Orient player tests positive for Covid-19

Leyton Orient players training at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Coronavirus: Golf courses to close

Golfers enjoying a round of golf before courses were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime minister puts UK in lockdown in bid to slow coronavirus spread

Prime Minister Boris Johnson placed the UK on lockdown amid coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. Picture: PA Video
Drive 24