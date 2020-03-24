Coronavirus: London Fields nursery will provide childcare for key workers

FountNursery in London Fields is still offering childcare at reduced costs to key workers and a babysitting service for parents working from home. Picture: FountNursery FountNursery

A Hackney nursery will remain open during the Coronavirus lockdown offering reduced childcare costs for key workers as well as a nanny service for parents needing extra help.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

FountNursery has been rated by Ofsted as Outstanding. Picture: FountNursery FountNursery has been rated by Ofsted as Outstanding. Picture: FountNursery

Most schools and nurseries closed on March 20 to help slow the spread of Covid-19 but FountNursery on Westgate Street will continue providing key workers childcare for children aged six months to 11 years old to ensure parents can carry out jobs vital to public health and safety.

Victoria Gottshalk from the nurseries parent company FountLondon said: “At such an uncertain time, it’s paramount those who are still required to work have as little stress as possible and we want to help out wherever we can.

Those parents are keeping the country going and need all the support they can get.”

You may also want to watch:

The governments list of key workers includes people working in health and social care, education and childcare, key public services, local and national government, food and necessary goods, public safety and national security, transport, utilities, communication and financial services.

FountNursery has been rated as Outstanding by Ofsted.

To find out more about FountNursery click here

To book click here

For the latest council updates on coronavirus, including for people or businesses needing support, click here.

For the latest coronavirus news from Hackney and across London join our Facebook group here.