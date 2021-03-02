Regular testing 'vital' for secondary students, says Hackney's deputy mayor
- Credit: Corrina Antrobus
Secondary students returning to school in Hackney, and the rest of England, will be expected to take regular Covid tests as part of new government measures to reduce the spread of the virus.
Pupils will see a phased or staggered return from March 8, with students initially tested at school before switching to home kits every three to five days.
Rapid lateral flow tests will be provided via schools and colleges because they give quick results and are small and portable.
Cllr Anntoinette Bramble, deputy mayor of Hackney, said: “Coronavirus has had a huge impact on education, particularly for children whose circumstances mean it is much harder to learn at home.
"This is why it’s so important to get schools open in as safe a way as possible.
You may also want to watch:
“This also means that it’s vital that students complete their regular testing and isolate with their household if they receive a positive result.
"This is so we can keep as many students at school as possible so they’re able to see friends and carry on learning."
Most Read
- 1 Steve Allen: My problem with phone-y scam calls
- 2 Baby Edward: Police confirm biological mother was found
- 3 Scheme to help young Hackney people kickstart their careers
- 4 Maureen Colquhoun remembered as 'political fighter for justice and truth'
- 5 'Largest cannabis farm we've ever seen,' say Homerton police
- 6 Hackney road closure campaigners to stand in by-election
- 7 Hackney activist denies racism but resigns from diversity commission
- 8 Fortnightly waste collections launched to 'encourage recycling' in Hackney
- 9 Sewage flooded flat as man struggled to report issues amid cyber-attack
- 10 CCTV appeal after girl assaulted on Hackney bus
Primary school children will also return to school in phases, but will not be tested, whereas all school and nursery staff in the borough will be tested twice a week using home kits.
Households must self-isolate if their child receives a positive test result.
Masks will be expected to be worn by secondary students and both primary and secondary school staff in corridors and classrooms, unless children are exempt.
The number of Covid cases in Hackney has reduced significantly from a peak of 2,674 at the start of January to 164 cases in the week beginning February 23.
Schools are to return to the full curriculum once students are back on site, with government catch up and national tutoring funding used to support students who need additional help.
Parents can find out more about the return to school and testing in a webinar on March 3 at 5pm using bit.ly/returntoschoolwebinar, but they should contact individual schools for more specific information.