Culinary students test their skills out alongside pros at college's new Hoxton restaurant

PUBLISHED: 13:04 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 12 August 2019

Culinary students at OKN1. Picture: Alex Merz

Culinary students at OKN1. Picture: Alex Merz

Archant

Culinary students put their skills to the test alongside professional chefs at a new Hoxton restaurant.

Culinary students at OKN1. Picture: Alex MerzCulinary students at OKN1. Picture: Alex Merz

In June New City College opened OKN1 (Open Kitchen N1) at their Hackney campus in Hoxton Street. It allows the college's culinary students to get real world experience cooking for paying customers.

The reviews have been positive with one person online saying she made sure to eat the food slowly to savour every bite.

CEO and Principal New City College Gerry McDonald said: "It is the perfect marriage between having a professional team running the restaurant and leading and training our students who will work here."

Culinary students at OKN1. Picture: Alex MerzCulinary students at OKN1. Picture: Alex Merz

The chef de partie, Scott, is an ex-student and said that his teachers inspired him to come back to the restaurant to show the students the culinary dream is possible.

The restaurant is open seven days a week and serves a modern European menu with a focus on seasonal produce.

Information can be found at okn1.co.uk.

