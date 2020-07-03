Young people encouraged to sign up for Stratford Park’s free online summer school

Young people learn fashion design at East Summer School at Stratford's Olympic Park. Picture: Rahil Ahmad RAHIL@RAHIL.CO.UK

Young people interested in creative, technology and design industries can now sign up for free online courses at a summer school usually held in Stratford’s Olympic Park.

East London young people are invited to sign up to East Summer School and have a go at a range of subjects including coding and computer design. Picture: Rahil Ahmad East London young people are invited to sign up to East Summer School and have a go at a range of subjects including coding and computer design. Picture: Rahil Ahmad

People living in Hackney, Tower Hamlets and Waltham Forest aged 12-17 can choose between one-off classes or full-week courses delivered by organisations like the BBC, University College London (UCL), London College of fashion and Studio Warne MCgregor.

East Summer School has been running for three years and hundreds of youngsters got involved in 2019.

Local organisation Badu Sports, which is based in Olympic Park's Here East, hosts dance sessions. Picture: Rahil Ahmad Local organisation Badu Sports, which is based in Olympic Park's Here East, hosts dance sessions. Picture: Rahil Ahmad

Layla Conway, Senior Communities Manager, London Legacy Development Corporation, said: “We can’t wait to welcome young people to this year’s virtual East Summer School. Holding the courses virtually does present some challenges- for example, we know that not all young people have access to laptops or computers, so we are making sure young people will be able to access the courses on their phones and they will be sent out activity packs where possible.”

The programme starts on July 27 and includes a range of subjects including dance, coding, computer game design, engineering and architecture.

Mohaiminul Islam Sium, aged 15, who attended last year said: “What I enjoyed the most about East Summer School is that I got a chance to try new activities that I had never tried before, and meet new friends instead of sitting at home doing nothing.”

Young people aged 12-17 are invited to sign up for free courses delivered by organisations like London College of Fashion, UCl and the BBC. Picture: Rahil Ahmad Young people aged 12-17 are invited to sign up for free courses delivered by organisations like London College of Fashion, UCl and the BBC. Picture: Rahil Ahmad

For more details and to sign up visit www.queenelizabetholympicpark.co.uk/summerschool

