Young people encouraged to sign up for Stratford Park’s free online summer school
PUBLISHED: 15:23 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 03 July 2020
Young people interested in creative, technology and design industries can now sign up for free online courses at a summer school usually held in Stratford’s Olympic Park.
People living in Hackney, Tower Hamlets and Waltham Forest aged 12-17 can choose between one-off classes or full-week courses delivered by organisations like the BBC, University College London (UCL), London College of fashion and Studio Warne MCgregor.
East Summer School has been running for three years and hundreds of youngsters got involved in 2019.
Layla Conway, Senior Communities Manager, London Legacy Development Corporation, said: “We can’t wait to welcome young people to this year’s virtual East Summer School. Holding the courses virtually does present some challenges- for example, we know that not all young people have access to laptops or computers, so we are making sure young people will be able to access the courses on their phones and they will be sent out activity packs where possible.”
The programme starts on July 27 and includes a range of subjects including dance, coding, computer game design, engineering and architecture.
Mohaiminul Islam Sium, aged 15, who attended last year said: “What I enjoyed the most about East Summer School is that I got a chance to try new activities that I had never tried before, and meet new friends instead of sitting at home doing nothing.”
For more details and to sign up visit www.queenelizabetholympicpark.co.uk/summerschool
