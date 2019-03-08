Search

Former England striker Emile Heskey visits Homerton secondary school to inspire youngsters

PUBLISHED: 17:21 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:21 25 March 2019

Former England striker Emile Heskey signing boots at the school.

Archant

Former England striker Emile Heskey dropped in to a Homerton secondary school last week to talk to the kids about his career and the need to be disciplined in life.

Emile Heskey with staff at Cardinal Pole.Emile Heskey with staff at Cardinal Pole.

The students at Cardinal Pole School in Morning Lane had a “wonderful afternoon” participating in a question and answer session with Heskey, who played for Leicester and Liverpool and won 62 caps for England.

Learning Mentor at the school Vernon Remi applauded the conduct of the students who received the footballer warmly.

He told the Gazette: “Both students and staff were grateful to Emile for taking time out of his busy schedule.

“He shared an insight into his successful career and inspiring the young generation in how to conduct themselves and be disciplined both within the community and in their future professions.”

Heskey, who retired in 2016 after a spell in Australia and then at Bolton Wanderers, also visited the nearby Daubeney Primary School to speak to children.

