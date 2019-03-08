Free healthy school breakfasts for Haggerston School pupils

Year 10 student Nina Kanska and Year 8 student Abigail Ali-Craig enjoy the free breakfast at Haggerston School. Picture: Haggerston School Archant

Youngsters in Haggerston will be able to start their day with a free, healthy breakfast at school thanks to a government scheme.

Haggerston School is one of 1,775 to be included in the National School Breakfast Programme, run by charity Magic Breakfast and funded by the Department for Education.

Pupils can simply turn up at the canteen every day from 7.45am and choose to start their day with a bowl of cornflakes, rice crispies, porridge or a toasted bagel.

Parent Gayle Munro said: “As a parent trying to get children to different schools on time and get myself to work, this will be a really welcome initiative which will mean one less thing to worry about in the morning.”

Headteacher Ciara Emmerson said: “We know some students start the day hungry for different reasons and many more choose to buy junk food and energy drinks on the way to school.

“We hope to encourage as many students as possible to benefit from it.”