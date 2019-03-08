‘Gangsta Granny’ takes World Book Day prize at Queensbridge Primary School

Molly Phelan dressed up as Gangsta Granny, who won a prize for her costume at Queensbridge primary school. Picture: Tina Dixon tina dixon

The Gazette was out and about taking photos of youngsters who dressed up to mark World Book Day on Thursday – and we have a pull-out picture special in the centre of today’s edition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Molly Phelan, right, dressed up as the David Walliams character Gangsta Granny, and was proud to win a prize for her amazing costume at Queensbridge Primary School.

The nine-year-old was awarded with a Roald Dahl book, George and the Marvellous Medicine, for having the best costume in her class.

Her mum Tina told the Gazette: “She was really excited because she said: ‘I never win anything.’

“My other daughter wore the same costume last year and won a prize as well.

“Molly does like reading but it has to be the right book, at the minute her favourite author is David Walliams and she is working her way through his books. She’s reading Awful Aunty at the moment. He uses the right words to engage with the child.”