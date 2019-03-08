Search

GCSE results 2019: Homerton school Cardinal Pole enjoys best ever results

PUBLISHED: 12:02 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 22 August 2019

Jessica Ugori of Cardinal Pole.

Homerton school Cardinal Pole was celebrating its best ever GCSE outcomes today.

Some 69 per cent of the Year 11 cohort achieved the benchmark Grade 4 of above in both English and maths, smashing last year's record of 64pc.

In English, 84pc achieved 4 or above, while in maths 75pc did. Teachers also believe outcomes in drama, art and languages were "very strong".

Alec Lau, was celebrating his eight 9s and two 8s. He said: "I'm so happy with my results, and I couldn't have done it without the help and support of the school and the fantastic teachers. I am looking forward to go on and study further maths, history and economics."

Jessica Ugori, who achieved three 9s, five 8s and one 7, said: "I want to thank my teachers. I've always been told I can do well, but when I wasn't so sure myself, they encouraged me so much, which helped me to get my grades. I am excited for A levels and to go to university.

"First I'm going to study Chemistry, Biology, Maths and Psychology at Cardinal Pole."

Executive headteacher, Jane Heffernan, said: "The impact of these results on student lives and opportunities cannot be underestimated.

"I am exceptionally proud of the students' successes and how they, and our alumni, continue to inspire our community. The dedication shown by everyone in the school is genuinely inspirational.

"We are delighted to welcome so many back in September, and look forward to sharing their future achievements"

