GCSE results 2019: Mossbourne Academy gets 'some of the best results in the country'

Mossourne students with their results. Picture: Hackney Council Archant

Mossbourne Academy welcomed a record number of grade 9s this morning, with the head predicting the results were among the best in the country.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ebenezer Atta Boakye. Picture: Hackney Council Ebenezer Atta Boakye. Picture: Hackney Council

The impressive result accounted for more than 10 per cent of the whole cohort's grades, with the average being a 6.

More than 40 per cent of the results were a grade 7 or higher, with 86pc of all students getting five or more grades at 9 to 5.

Two students who did exceedingly well, Ebenezer Atta Boakye and Madeleine Mensah, achieved a sweep of grade 9s between them.

You may also want to watch:

Ebenezer modestly shared that the grades were "unexpected" and that he didn't dream he would get the grades he did - though his teachers were confident he would surpass all targets.

He said: "The teachers and support staff really pushed me to revise and stay after school. They gave me the tools and skills I needed to do well."

Ebenezer plans to stay at Mossbourne if he can study German as he hopes to read German and Russian at Cambridge.

Madeleine, who achieved four 9s and six 8s, is also staying. She added: "Mossbourne has been a great place to study. There is always a teacher available and even if they don't teach you they're willing to give you the time and resources you need."

Madeleine hopes to study medicine and one day become a pediatrician but for now, she too, has her sights set on Oxford.

Head Rebecca Warren said: "I am so proud and also humbled by the achievements of our Year 11s today. With the significant numbers of grade 9s I am certain our pupils have achieved some of the best results in the country. The outgoing Year 13s from Mossbourne Sixth Form have raised the bar regarding securing places at Oxbridge, in medicine and to Russell Group universities and I know that our pupils will go on to further shatter records.