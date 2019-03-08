GCSE results 2019: Mossbourne Victoria Park Academy celebrates first ever GCSE results

Phil Glanville, Martha Modell and head Nick Rutherford. Picture: Hackney Council Archant

The first ever set of GCSE results were revealed at Mossbourne Victoria Park Academy today, with an 82 per cent pass rate in English and maths.

Dylan Luxford. Picture: Hackney Council Dylan Luxford. Picture: Hackney Council

More than 60 per cent of students achieved a 4 and above in English, maths, science, a foreign language and a humanities subject at the Victoria Park based school founded five years ago.

Martha Modell, Dylan Luxford and Cordelia Piras-Trow are looking forward to continuing their studies at Mossbourne Sixth Form college after achieving almost all grade 8 and 9s.

Dylan was in the penultimate bottom set for most subjects when he started, but by Year 11 he was in top set

"The teachers all believed in me and supported me so much over the past five years," he said. "Seeing their belief in me helped me to say and think I can do this and gave me the motivation I needed to do well."

Cordelia Piras-Trow. Picture: Hackney Council Cordelia Piras-Trow. Picture: Hackney Council

Dylan plans to study maths, further maths and physics.

Students made nearly a grade more progress than those with similar starting points nationally, based on last year's progress data.

Martha Modell, who would like to pursue a career in film and plans to study drama at A-level, said her high grades "still haven't sunk in".

She said: "Mossbourne helped me by constantly supporting me through my exams. The teachers helped getting me extra time for my dyslexia and that made all the difference to my results."

Headteacher Nicholas Rutherford said:"I am absolutely delighted with the results today and immensely proud of how hard our students worked and how well they have done.

"As our first ever set of GCSE results, this was always going to be a special year for both pupils and teachers.

Hackney Mayor Phil Glanville who visited the school this morning said: "It's been five years since the school opened and it has been an incredible experience to be here with the students as they receive their results. I wish them all every luck and success in their next steps."