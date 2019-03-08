Search

GCSE results 2019: One in five City Academy Hackney students get three grades of 7 of higher

PUBLISHED: 15:57 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:57 22 August 2019

City Academy Hackney students. Picture: City Academy

City Academy Hackney students. Picture: City Academy

Archant

One in five City Academy Hackney students got at least three grades of 7 or above this year.

Bukola Fenuyi and Ranita Addo celebrate their results. Picture: City AcademyBukola Fenuyi and Ranita Addo celebrate their results. Picture: City Academy

Kai Ogden swept the board with 11 9s. He was very proud when speaking to Dawn Elliot, the chair of governors.

He said "I am grateful for the trust that my teachers had in me. I couldn't have done it without their support".

Principal Mark Malcolm said: "We are very proud of the achievement of all of our students, many of whom have had to overcome significant challenges to get their grades".

One of these students, Thien Ngyen, arrived at the school three years ago unable to speak a word of English and has a fantastic set of results that enables him to study level 3 courses at sixth form.

