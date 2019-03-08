Search

GCSE results 2019: Stoke Newington School enjoys improved results again

PUBLISHED: 12:57 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 22 August 2019

Year 11s on results day at Stoke Newington School

Year 11s on results day at Stoke Newington School

Archant

GCSE results at Stoke Newington School and Sixth Form have improved for the second year in a row.

Year 11s on results day at Stoke Newington SchoolYear 11s on results day at Stoke Newington School

The number of students achieving "strong passes" in English and maths, that is, grade 5 or above, is up to 56 per cent.

On average 81pc of students achieved grades 4 to 9 in the core subjects of English, maths and separate sciences.

Year 11s on results day at Stoke Newington SchoolYear 11s on results day at Stoke Newington School

There were also 104 level 9 grades overall, with five students gaining a 9 in both English and mathematics.

Year 11s on results day at Stoke Newington SchoolYear 11s on results day at Stoke Newington School

Creative subjects also fared well, with strong results in art, photography, media, resistant materials and textiles.

Headteacher Zehra Jaffer said: "This is a fantastic achievement for our Year 11 - very well done on such a great performance. We are proud of each one of our students.

"Thank you to all the staff, students and their families for the hard work, determination and commitment in making this possible."

Chair of governors Crispin Truman added: "Well done to all the students at our inclusive, community school are doing so well. We continue to achieve results which improve year on year and are well above national averages."

