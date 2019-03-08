GCSE results 2019: Stoke Newington School enjoys improved results again

Year 11s on results day at Stoke Newington School Archant

GCSE results at Stoke Newington School and Sixth Form have improved for the second year in a row.

The number of students achieving "strong passes" in English and maths, that is, grade 5 or above, is up to 56 per cent.

On average 81pc of students achieved grades 4 to 9 in the core subjects of English, maths and separate sciences.

There were also 104 level 9 grades overall, with five students gaining a 9 in both English and mathematics.

Creative subjects also fared well, with strong results in art, photography, media, resistant materials and textiles.

Headteacher Zehra Jaffer said: "This is a fantastic achievement for our Year 11 - very well done on such a great performance. We are proud of each one of our students.

"Thank you to all the staff, students and their families for the hard work, determination and commitment in making this possible."

Chair of governors Crispin Truman added: "Well done to all the students at our inclusive, community school are doing so well. We continue to achieve results which improve year on year and are well above national averages."