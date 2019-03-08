Search

GCSE results 2019: Year 11 teacher at Stamford Hill school Our Lady's couldn't be prouder of girls' results

PUBLISHED: 13:13 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:21 22 August 2019

Abbie Sibayan, Myliesha Countinho and Laura Albuquerque jump at the school entrance. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Abbie Sibayan, Myliesha Countinho and Laura Albuquerque jump at the school entrance. Picture: Siorna Ashby

@siornaphotography

Girls from Stamford Hill school Our Lady's were jumping for joy after opening their GCSE results.

Melisa Arouni and Sharon Antwi holding their results. Picture: Siorna AshbyMelisa Arouni and Sharon Antwi holding their results. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Laura Albuquerque achieved 9 in double science, 8 in science, 8 in English literature, 9 in french and a 9 in history.

She has a school improvement plan of two or more grades, which means shew got on average more than two grades higher than the national average compared to the level she was when she started the school.

Blessing Babatunde reviewing her results at Our Lady's High School on GCSE results day. Picture: Siorna AshbyBlessing Babatunde reviewing her results at Our Lady's High School on GCSE results day. Picture: Siorna Ashby

She is staying on to study politics, economics and French and wants to go into law.

Danielle Musisi holding her results. Picture: Siorna AshbyDanielle Musisi holding her results. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Safiya Charles achieved nine grades 9 to 5 and celebrated with her mother, Ann-Marie Charles, who is the school's chair of governors.

Headteacher Justine McDonald said: "It's such a joy to see our girls rewarded for all their hard work and dedication. They are such a credit to our school and their families."

Head Of Year 11 and assistant head Ms Nye added: "I couldn't be prouder. My wonderful year group have worked tirelessly to achieve their results today. It was a privilege to be part of their journey.

"I cannot wait to see what they do next, I know they will go on to do amazing things as caring and compassionate young women.'

