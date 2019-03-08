GCSE results 2019: Year 11 teacher at Stamford Hill school Our Lady's couldn't be prouder of girls' results
PUBLISHED: 13:13 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:21 22 August 2019
Girls from Stamford Hill school Our Lady's were jumping for joy after opening their GCSE results.
Laura Albuquerque achieved 9 in double science, 8 in science, 8 in English literature, 9 in french and a 9 in history.
She has a school improvement plan of two or more grades, which means shew got on average more than two grades higher than the national average compared to the level she was when she started the school.
She is staying on to study politics, economics and French and wants to go into law.
Safiya Charles achieved nine grades 9 to 5 and celebrated with her mother, Ann-Marie Charles, who is the school's chair of governors.
Headteacher Justine McDonald said: "It's such a joy to see our girls rewarded for all their hard work and dedication. They are such a credit to our school and their families."
Head Of Year 11 and assistant head Ms Nye added: "I couldn't be prouder. My wonderful year group have worked tirelessly to achieve their results today. It was a privilege to be part of their journey.
"I cannot wait to see what they do next, I know they will go on to do amazing things as caring and compassionate young women.'