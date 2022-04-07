News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ex Gladesmore teacher Juliet Bremmer wins British Citizen Award

William Mata

Published: 12:03 PM April 7, 2022
Awards host Tim Vincent with Juliet Bremmer and Roger Wilshaw of sponsor Places for People - Credit: Mark Hakansson

A Hackney woman has been recognised with the British Citizen Award for her efforts to get children to dream beyond the streets.  

Juliet Bremmer took the accolade at the Palace of Westminster last month in recognition of her work to positively impact her community. 

For 20 years up until her retirement in 2019, Juliet worked with hundreds of children delivering free workshops developing their ideas, research and literacy skills and supporting them to become published authors. She has now published the work of 39 UK children, aged 6 to 15 in 19 books. 

She was senior deputy headteacher at Gladesmore Community School, where she coordinated and led the award winning community campaign Everybody Dreams. 

She has also worked with anti-knife and violence campaigns including A Song for Tottenham, Value Life, and The Kiyan Prince Foundation. 

Juliet was presented with her BCA Medal of Honour by Roger Wilshaw, a director from sponsors Places for People.

