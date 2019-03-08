Search

Albert's 'healthy' Lego burger could win Grasmere Primary School £2,000 cooking equipment

PUBLISHED: 11:48 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 10 May 2019

Albert Queney Schork’s

Albert Queney Schork's "healthy" Lego dish

grasmere school

Grasmere Primary School has been shortlisted in a national cookery competition thanks to the efforts of a six-year-old who created a "healthy, nutritional meal" - out of Lego.

Albert Queney Schork's plastic dish consisted of a veggie burger in a wholemeal bun, with sweet potato fries, homemade ketchup, salad and cheese.

The primary school in Albion Road, Stoke Newington, could now be in line to win £2,000 of cooking appliances to help support lessons. Cooking and nutrition do form part of the UK curriculum but it's thought only 25pc of primary schools have a teaching kitchen or facilities - meaning many pupils don't receive practical cookery experiences.

A public vote will decide which two out of the 10 shortlisted schools will win the equipment in the competition run by cooking brand Belling.

Votes can be cast at belling.co.uk/cookery-club-vote until May 24.

