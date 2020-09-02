Search

Hackney artist creates 30-foot playground mural with Leyton schoolchildren

PUBLISHED: 12:31 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:17 02 September 2020

Newport School children helped design the mural by sharing their ideas on what their school's core values mean to them. Picture: Courtesy of Coco Lom www.cocolom.com

Newport School children helped design the mural by sharing their ideas on what their school's core values mean to them. Picture: Courtesy of Coco Lom www.cocolom.com

Courtesy of Coco Lom www.cocolom.com

A Hackney artist teamed up with primary school pupils to create a playground design with an important community message.

Artist Coco Lom took eight days to paint the mural in Newport School's playground in Leyton. Picture: Courtesy of Coco Lom www.cocolom.comArtist Coco Lom took eight days to paint the mural in Newport School's playground in Leyton. Picture: Courtesy of Coco Lom www.cocolom.com

Public-space artist and designer Coco Lom created a mural for Newport School in Leyton and, it is set to be unveiled on September 2 when the new school term begins.

Students helped design the mural through a series of creative workshops lead by Coco in December. They shared ideas about how best to represent the school’s core values of respect, aspiration, care, integrity, creativity and being community-minded.

Coco said: “It was very exciting to see so many different visual responses and I was impressed by how thoughtful the children’s creations were. These then helped me develop the final design for the mural, which combines my ideas with theirs.

Coco Lom paiting the mural. Picture: Courtesy of Coco Lom www.cocolom.comCoco Lom paiting the mural. Picture: Courtesy of Coco Lom www.cocolom.com

“I’m so happy to have been able to open up a new way of seeing and creating for these young, curious minds. Encouraging the arts and creativity in young people is so incredibly important and it’s been amazing to share the development and design process with the children at Newport School.

Coco has previously designed a 66-foot mural for Shoreditch Studios and was asked, by East London arts organisation Hackney Arts, to brighten up a route for 3,000 participants in the Hackney 5k run.

The born and raised Hackney artist said: “For me, it’s been the most inspiring project and I look forward to seeing them enjoy the mural when they’re back at school.”

Coco’s next project will see her decorating six hedge planters in Charlotte Road, near Old Street and next year, she will head to the US and host creative workshops in New York as well as become an Artist in Residency at a leading international hotel chain.

Ashley Perridge, Head of Newport School, said the school employed Coco Lom to help support understanding of the school’s core values.

The 30ft by 9ft mural comprising of wiggling lines, stripey spots and bold patterns was designed by Coco Lom with the help of Leyton school children. Picture: Courtesy of Coco Lom www.cocolom.comThe 30ft by 9ft mural comprising of wiggling lines, stripey spots and bold patterns was designed by Coco Lom with the help of Leyton school children. Picture: Courtesy of Coco Lom www.cocolom.com

She told the Gazette: “Each class completed a workshop with Coco, where they were challenged to think about the values and what they mean through the use of colours, shapes and patterns.

“Each pupil had the opportunity to draw their interpretation before Coco combined all ideas and produced the final installation. Using this medium challenged the children to think creatively through an abstract lens - something which children do not always get the opportunity to do.

“The end result is a wonderful mural which adds joy through the use of colour, brightening up the school playground and will be sure to put a smile on the faces of all who see it.

The head teacher continued: “When the children return, I can’t wait to witness their delight as they see the final installation.”

Hackney born artist Coco Lom. Picture: Courtesy of Coco Lom www.cocolom.comHackney born artist Coco Lom. Picture: Courtesy of Coco Lom www.cocolom.com

The result of students’ and Coco’s efforts is a 30ft by 9ft mural comprising of wiggling lines, stripey spots and bold patterns completed in eight days.

Visit www.cocolom.com to see more of Coco Lom’s art work.

