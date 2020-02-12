Hackney Council celebrates National Apprenticeship Week

Mayor Glanville and Cllr Williams with one of the award winners. Picture: Adam Holt/ Hackney Council Adam Holt

Hackney Council held an award and graduation ceremony to mark National Apprenticeship Week and the contribution made by the 134 apprentices it employs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mayor Glanville and Cllr Williams with the award winners. Picture: Adam Holt/ Hackney Council Mayor Glanville and Cllr Williams with the award winners. Picture: Adam Holt/ Hackney Council

On top of 114 apprentices employed across a range of sectors including, customer services, social care and housing, the council employs a further 20 as part of the London Office of Technology and Innovation programme which was set up to scale-up digital innovation.

You may also want to watch:

The council also helps businesses recruit candidates through its Hackney Apprenticeship Network, and more than 30 employers have signed up to join since it launched last year.

The council's busines chief Cllr Carole Williams said: "Hackney's apprenticeship programme has been a key factor in increasing the number of Hackney residents applying to work for the council.

"I welcome the support the council is giving to local businesses so they too can offer quality apprenticeship opportunities so they gain the same benefits and, in the process, help Hackney residents develop the skills and experience employers are looking for."