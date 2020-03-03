Hackney Council could introduce another school street at Queensbridge

A consultation has been launched into whether another school street should be implemented outside Queensbridge Primary School.

Part of Albion Drive, which links Queensbridge Road to Albion Square, would close to motor traffic at school opening and closing times, which Hackney Council says would improve air quality and make it easier for kids to walk and cycle to school.

The school street would be Hackney's tenth.

Monitoring from the first five have shown significant reductions in traffic and improvements in air quality as a result of the scheme.

The council's eco chief, Cllr Jon Burke, said: "Not only are cars one of the largest sources of planet-heating gases, their pollution also has serious impacts on the health of those exposed to it; particularly the developing lungs of young children.

"School streets play an important role in activity discouraging car pollution and its impacts by preventing parking outside schools at pick-up and drop-off times."

The council plans to launch 17 school streets by 2022, and to then roll out school streets to all primary schools unless they opt out.

To contribute to the consultation see hackney.gov.uk/school-streets.