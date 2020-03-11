Hackney Council hosts inspirational careers workshop to mark International Women's Day

Hackney Council hosted it�s fifth �Inspiring Young Women� careers event at the Young Hackney Forest Road Youth Hub in Dalston. Picture: Adam Holt Adam Holt

Hackney Council hosted an inspirational careers workshop to mark International Women's Day.

The event at the Young Hackney Forest Road Youth Hub in Dalston brought together over 50 young women to network with 28 professionals, who all volunteered their time.

It kicked off with a panel discussion hosted by Dr Ronx, emergency medicine doctor at Homerton University Hospital and host of BBC's Operation Ouch! show. She sat alongside four panellists including Hackney's Deputy Mayor Anntionette Bramble, violinist and founder of Suzuki Hub Kate Conway, award-winning business activist Grace Graham and businesswoman Abi Wright.

Grace Graham told the audience: 'Everyone in this room can make a change, make a difference. There is a mission in this world that only you can fulfill because only you can be you, and that is your power.'

Adepeju Adediji-ige, 14, who attends Our Lady's Catholic High School and wants to be a plastic surgeon said: 'It has shown me you can do or be whatever you want and there are loads of ways to reach your goals.

'I want to change the way plastic surgery is perceived, because there are loads of reasons why someone may want to change their appearance, it's not always for the stereotypical reasons people often think.'