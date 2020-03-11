Search

Advanced search

Hackney Council hosts inspirational careers workshop to mark International Women's Day

PUBLISHED: 12:19 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 11 March 2020

Hackney Council hosted it�s fifth �Inspiring Young Women� careers event at the Young Hackney Forest Road Youth Hub in Dalston. Picture: Adam Holt

Hackney Council hosted it�s fifth �Inspiring Young Women� careers event at the Young Hackney Forest Road Youth Hub in Dalston. Picture: Adam Holt

Adam Holt

Hackney Council hosted an inspirational careers workshop to mark International Women's Day.

Hackney Council hosted it�s fifth �Inspiring Young Women� careers event at the Young Hackney Forest Road Youth Hub in Dalston. Picture: Adam HoltHackney Council hosted it�s fifth �Inspiring Young Women� careers event at the Young Hackney Forest Road Youth Hub in Dalston. Picture: Adam Holt

The event at the Young Hackney Forest Road Youth Hub in Dalston brought together over 50 young women to network with 28 professionals, who all volunteered their time.

You may also want to watch:

It kicked off with a panel discussion hosted by Dr Ronx, emergency medicine doctor at Homerton University Hospital and host of BBC's Operation Ouch! show. She sat alongside four panellists including Hackney's Deputy Mayor Anntionette Bramble, violinist and founder of Suzuki Hub Kate Conway, award-winning business activist Grace Graham and businesswoman Abi Wright.

Grace Graham told the audience: 'Everyone in this room can make a change, make a difference. There is a mission in this world that only you can fulfill because only you can be you, and that is your power.'

Adepeju Adediji-ige, 14, who attends Our Lady's Catholic High School and wants to be a plastic surgeon said: 'It has shown me you can do or be whatever you want and there are loads of ways to reach your goals.

'I want to change the way plastic surgery is perceived, because there are loads of reasons why someone may want to change their appearance, it's not always for the stereotypical reasons people often think.'

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: Mayor Phil Glanville confirms two reported Hackney cases ‘are actually in the City’

A pod has been set up near the main entrance to Homerton Hospital where patients should go if they believe they are at risk. Picture: Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Rushmore Road attempted murder: Cops hunt gang after Costcutter shooting

Costcutter in Rushmore Road where the shooting took place. Picture: Google Street View

Hackney Council wants to spend £10m a year buying back old social homes lost to Right to Buy

A stock image of housing. Picture: PA Images/Dominic Lipinski

Hackney in the 80s: How 12,000 photographs discarded in The Rio’s basement have been brought back to life

The occupation of St Leonard's Hospital in Kingsland Road. Picture: Rio Cinema Archive

‘Almighty crash’ as roof of Arsenal Tavern in Finsbury Park collapses

The roof collapsed at the Arsenal Tavern on Sunday, March 8. Picture: Jane Robertson

Most Read

Coronavirus: Mayor Phil Glanville confirms two reported Hackney cases ‘are actually in the City’

A pod has been set up near the main entrance to Homerton Hospital where patients should go if they believe they are at risk. Picture: Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Rushmore Road attempted murder: Cops hunt gang after Costcutter shooting

Costcutter in Rushmore Road where the shooting took place. Picture: Google Street View

Hackney Council wants to spend £10m a year buying back old social homes lost to Right to Buy

A stock image of housing. Picture: PA Images/Dominic Lipinski

Hackney in the 80s: How 12,000 photographs discarded in The Rio’s basement have been brought back to life

The occupation of St Leonard's Hospital in Kingsland Road. Picture: Rio Cinema Archive

‘Almighty crash’ as roof of Arsenal Tavern in Finsbury Park collapses

The roof collapsed at the Arsenal Tavern on Sunday, March 8. Picture: Jane Robertson

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Mourinho: No team could cope with Tottenham injury list

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho (right) speaks with head of first team performance Carlos Lalin

Arsenal’s clash with Manchester City postponed over coronavirus fears

A general view of the pitch during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

London’s only HIV/AIDS hospital launches petition to stay open

Mildmay has been caring for the people of London for over 153 years. It first opened as a charitable hospital in response to the cholera epidemic that devastated East London in the 1860s, and for the last 35 years, Mildmay has led the field in HIV and AIDS rehabilitation and care. Picture: Mildmay Hospital

Actor James Norton and ballet dancer Eric Underwood on hand to advise youngsters at Ridley Road careers fair

Actor James Norton attended a careers event for young people at the Ridley Road Social Club. Picture: The Outrunners

Champions League: RB Leipzig 3 Tottenham 0 (4-0 on aggregate)

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura (left) and manager Jose Mourinho appear dejected after the final whistle
Drive 24