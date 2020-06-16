Search

Hackney Council plans traffic ban outside 40 more primary schools

PUBLISHED: 18:03 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:03 16 June 2020

Hackney Council is consulting on plans to implement 40 new school streets by September. Picture: Gary Manhine/ Hackney Council

Hackney Council is consulting on plans to implement 40 new school streets by September. Picture: Gary Manhine/ Hackney Council

Gary Manhine

School Streets – where motor traffic is banned from outside schools at opening and closing times – will be introduced at almost every primary school in Hackney by September.

The council had previously planned to launch 17 school streets by 2022, but now it is consulting on plans to implement 40 within three months. It says its “radical plan” will aid social distancing, support walking and cycling, and protect people from an increase in traffic as lockdown eases.

The council’s eco chief, Cllr Jon Burke, said: “Not only are cars one of the largest sources of planet-heating gases, their pollution also has serious impacts on the health of those exposed to it; particularly the developing lungs of young children. School streets play an important role in activity discouraging car pollution and its impacts by preventing parking outside schools at pick-up and drop-off times.”

See hackney.gov.uk/school-streets.

