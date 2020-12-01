Search

Advanced search

Employability course helps Hackney young people build confidence

PUBLISHED: 13:38 01 December 2020 | UPDATED: 13:38 01 December 2020

A group of Hackney young people at an employability session organised by Shadow to Shine and Wickers charity. Picture: Shadow To Shine

A group of Hackney young people at an employability session organised by Shadow to Shine and Wickers charity. Picture: Shadow To Shine

Shadow To Shine

A Hackney charity and youth training initiative have teamed up to equip young people with the skills and knowledge needed to tackle the world of work.

Originally up to 30 Hackney young people were set to participate in the course but that number has been reduced to six due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: Shadow To ShineOriginally up to 30 Hackney young people were set to participate in the course but that number has been reduced to six due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: Shadow To Shine

Local charity The Wickers are working with youth mentoring organisation, Shadow To Shine, to deliver a five-week employability programme to six young people from the borough.

READ MORE: London Fields schoolchildren redesign Hackney using LEGO bricks

The Wickers Charity Service & Delivery Manager, Kieran Harris said: “The group we work with are really excited about the new employability programme. I can’t wait to watch them grow and boost their confidence in the weeks to come.”

The course has been set up and will be delivered by Shadow To Shine’s network of industry professionals, offering training and tips to help young people manage stress, budget, set targets, speak in public and present their ideas.

The employability course will last five weeks and help build skills like CV writing and interview techniques. Picture: Shadow To ShineThe employability course will last five weeks and help build skills like CV writing and interview techniques. Picture: Shadow To Shine

You may also want to watch:

The course will also build on CV writing and interview skills.

READ MORE: Celebrity guests host workshops for Hackney summer school students

Originally, the course would have reached up to thirty young people but has reduced its capacity due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Korinna Williams, Director of Shadow To Shine, said: “Whilst the new restrictions mean we have had to cut numbers and change the way we work, we are still determined to support young people in any way we can. We are thrilled to be partnered with The Wickers Charity, who have allowed us access to their local network to deliver specific training and support the young people on their dream career path.”

The course will be delivered in a Covid-19 secure venue in Hackney with sessions running twice a week in the evenings.

Find out more about Wickers charity by clicking here

Learn more about Shadow To Shine by clicking here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Grassroots rugby is set to return

The latest news from the local rugby union scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Five Arsenal players shortlisted for first ever UEFA Women’s team of the year

Tottenham Hotspur's Rianna Dean (right) and Arsenal's Leah Williamson battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

Hackney mayor urges public to support grassroots venues at risk of closure

Mayor Philip Glanville at The Waiting Room in Stoke Newington with local Stoke Newington Councillor Susan Fajana Thomas, Harry James (Waiting Room’s music promoter) and Miguel Campbell-Lewis (Waiting Room’s General Manager). Picture: Music Venue Trust

Hackney start-up encourages green-fingered residents to experiment with gardening

Sam Smith has set up Pot Gang. Picture: Sam Smith

Islington and Hackney community groups call on Shoreditch big tech to help heal digital divide

Companies like Amazon, with UK offices in Shoreditch are being called on to donate or fund laptops for local people. Picture: Doug Peters/PA.