Employability course helps Hackney young people build confidence

A group of Hackney young people at an employability session organised by Shadow to Shine and Wickers charity. Picture: Shadow To Shine Shadow To Shine

A Hackney charity and youth training initiative have teamed up to equip young people with the skills and knowledge needed to tackle the world of work.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Originally up to 30 Hackney young people were set to participate in the course but that number has been reduced to six due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: Shadow To Shine Originally up to 30 Hackney young people were set to participate in the course but that number has been reduced to six due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: Shadow To Shine

Local charity The Wickers are working with youth mentoring organisation, Shadow To Shine, to deliver a five-week employability programme to six young people from the borough.

READ MORE: London Fields schoolchildren redesign Hackney using LEGO bricks

The Wickers Charity Service & Delivery Manager, Kieran Harris said: “The group we work with are really excited about the new employability programme. I can’t wait to watch them grow and boost their confidence in the weeks to come.”

The course has been set up and will be delivered by Shadow To Shine’s network of industry professionals, offering training and tips to help young people manage stress, budget, set targets, speak in public and present their ideas.

The employability course will last five weeks and help build skills like CV writing and interview techniques. Picture: Shadow To Shine The employability course will last five weeks and help build skills like CV writing and interview techniques. Picture: Shadow To Shine

You may also want to watch:

The course will also build on CV writing and interview skills.

READ MORE: Celebrity guests host workshops for Hackney summer school students

Originally, the course would have reached up to thirty young people but has reduced its capacity due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Korinna Williams, Director of Shadow To Shine, said: “Whilst the new restrictions mean we have had to cut numbers and change the way we work, we are still determined to support young people in any way we can. We are thrilled to be partnered with The Wickers Charity, who have allowed us access to their local network to deliver specific training and support the young people on their dream career path.”

The course will be delivered in a Covid-19 secure venue in Hackney with sessions running twice a week in the evenings.

Find out more about Wickers charity by clicking here

Learn more about Shadow To Shine by clicking here