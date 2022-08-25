News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Education

Breaking

GCSE results 2022 live: Hackney updates as they come in

Author Picture Icon

Tara Mewawalla

Published: 6:00 AM August 25, 2022
GCSE results are expected to fall compared to record highs in 2021

GCSE results are expected to fall compared to record highs in 2021 - Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

School students across Hackney receive their GCSE results on Thursday (25 August), and we will bring you the latest news as it comes in from the schools.

As with A Levels, students have been told to expect the number top grades to fall to account for inflationary grading during the pandemic. 

Last year, as exams were cancelled for a second year due to Covid-19, GCSE entries were teacher assessed. The proportion of students receiving top grades in their GCSE exams surged.

Results are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Contact the news desk at londonlife@archant.co.uk

Results updates will be added below...

London GCSE results
Hackney Council
London
Hackney News
East London News

Don't Miss

'No traffic' signs on Mount Pleasant Lane

Call for Hackney Council to refund £200,000 in 'unlawful' fines

Charlotte Alt

Author Picture Icon
Police are searching for Nathan Smith, 27, of no fixed address. Picture: Met Police

London Live News

Plumber found guilty of road rage murder of Deliveroo driver

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Damon Albarn and the Gorillaz in 2010

All Points East

All Points East 2022: Gorillaz, Idles line-up and stage times

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Dave Owen (l.), Cllr Zoë Garbett and Tamara Rabea are campaigning to save Ridley Road Market

Left in limbo – traders face silence as lease deadline looms

Charlotte Alt

Author Picture Icon