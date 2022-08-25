Breaking
GCSE results 2022 live: Hackney updates as they come in
Published: 6:00 AM August 25, 2022
School students across Hackney receive their GCSE results on Thursday (25 August), and we will bring you the latest news as it comes in from the schools.
As with A Levels, students have been told to expect the number top grades to fall to account for inflationary grading during the pandemic.
Last year, as exams were cancelled for a second year due to Covid-19, GCSE entries were teacher assessed. The proportion of students receiving top grades in their GCSE exams surged.
Results are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels.
