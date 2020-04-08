Search

Hackney primary schools raise £10,000 in week for students without laptops

PUBLISHED: 17:58 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:59 08 April 2020

Children using computers at school. Picture: Supplied

Children using computers at school. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Three Hackney primary schools have smashed their crowdfunding target of £10,000 to raise funds for pupils without access to remote learning.

Gayhurst, Kingsmead and Mandeville schools, all part of the Leap Federation, launched an urgent appeal last week seeking some 400 laptops for pupils who do not have the necessary technology at home.

With schoolchildren in their third week of homeschooling and remote learning, many families are reliant on such efforts so their child can keep learning.

Louise Nichols, exec head at the Leap Federation, said: “The majority of the pupils come from the most deprived areas in Hackney and simply cannot afford the technology required to access their learning online at home.”

All equipment owned by the schools was shared with students, but hundreds are still in need.

Children using computers at school. Picture: SuppliedChildren using computers at school. Picture: Supplied

In addition to the appeal for donations of laptops, computers, tablets, and accessories such as headphones, the Leap Federation set up a crowdfunding page with a target of £10,000.

The page explains: “This is such a key time for children to learn, please help us ensure they don’t lose out.”

As of April 4, 162 donations has accrued £7,711, meaning in less than a week they have almost achieved their goal.

The federation’s community liaison Emma DeSausmarez said: “We have been overwhelmed with the generosity of people donating. Our target is within sight.”

In return, the schools’ group says it will publicly acknowledge the acts of kindness through social media.

“We recognise that this is a challenging time for everyone but if you are able to help in any way or put us in touch with someone who can, it will have a tremendous impact” said Ms Nichols.

To give equipment, contact donations@kingsmead.hackney.sch.uk

Alternatively, money can still be donated at crowdfunder.co.uk/support-hackney-pupils-to-access-learning

