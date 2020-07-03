Search

Advanced search

Hackney school children could still go hungry despite summer extension of free school meals

PUBLISHED: 13:01 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:09 03 July 2020

St Matthias school staff saw a surge in parents requesting food bank vouchers so decided to open their own. Picture: St Matthias School

St Matthias school staff saw a surge in parents requesting food bank vouchers so decided to open their own. Picture: St Matthias School

St Matthias School

The government has extended free school meals vouchers over the summer but some Hackney teachers believe there are many families who are not eligible despite needing support.

Hackney secondary school teacher Fatou Diallo.Hackney secondary school teacher Fatou Diallo.

Lucy Blewett, Head Teacher of St Matthias School in Stoke Newington is “reassured” by the summer extension of free school meals but says the voucher scheme has added pressure to both school and home life.

READ MORE: Stoke Newington charity donates art supplies to pupils during coronavirus lockdown

She told the Gazette: “The website is hard to use, helplines are at a premium rate and the system relies on parents having access to the internet – often in the early hours to avoid high traffic on the site.”

Free meals for all primary school pupils are kept on by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Rehan JamilFree meals for all primary school pupils are kept on by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Rehan Jamil

“Once our parents have navigated the first hurdle they have taken their code to the super market only to have it rejected – with some families reporting having to put food back onto the shelves.”

The government launched the Covid Summer Food Fund, “a specific measure reflecting the unique circumstances of the pandemic”, following a campaign led by footballer Marcus Rashford.

It previously said the scheme would finish at the end of the summer term but made a u-turn due to mounting pressure from the footballer and other campaigners.

“It is brilliant that Marcus Rashford could use his status and platform to lobby the government on getting vouchers over the summer but as teachers and school leaders we wish the government had listened to our concerns from the start,” said Lucy.

She worries that many children across the country could go hungry over the summer despite the free school meals extension being implemented.

She said: “We know that it is not just our free school meals families needing help, others have lost their jobs or have been furloughed and as a result are in limbo, not qualifying for benefits but struggling to put food on the table.

“Others have no recourse to public funds. Parents have had their shopping bill tripled with children at home for three meals a day. This is real life.”

READ MORE: A Hackney church offers its garden to Stoke Newington pupils

On June 30, The government temporarily further extended free school meal eligibility to include some children of groups with no recourse to public funds.

Fatou Diallo, a Hackney secondary teacher, shares Lucy’s concerns and has set up a petition to have free school meals extended to all students.

The aim of the petition is “to bridge inequality within the free school meal system,” strengthen inclusion and tackle bullying and stigmatisation.

You may also want to watch:

Fatou said: “I [created a petition with the] aim of bridging inequality within the free school meal system in our schools.”

“It’s very important to offer all students without exception or background a free school meal.

“There are many working parents “who cannot afford to provide a healthy meal for their kids and this can be due to multiple reasons and or affordability”.

Meanwhile, St Matthias school has taken its own steps to support families by providing food parcels from local organisations like One Community and Magic Breakfast to all students, if needed.

Staff have also set up their own food bank to help make food packs for families and over the last seventeen weeks the school has given out over 400 parcels.

“We want to take the stigma away. We value the support from the government but often it comes with additional barriers,” said Headteacher Lucy.

She added: “Our families have been amazing during what has been a really challenging and troubling period.

“Working hard to support home learning and keeping children safe.

“We know that so many families have struggled during lockdown, with everyone at home all the time payments have skyrocketed with electricity bills and food bills.”

The latest government figures put the number of children eligible for free school meals at 1.3 million, though the effects of Covid-19 on food poverty and holiday hunger is not yet fully known.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Owing to the coronavirus pandemic the Prime Minister fully understands that children and parents face an entirely unprecedented situation over the summer.

“To reflect this we will be providing a Covid Summer Food Fund.”

To sign the petition click here

Find out more about St Matthias School here or follow on Instagram by clicking here

To find out more about free school meals and government guidance for schools click here

To learn more about free school meal eligibility and to apply click here

For more information about the temporary eligibility extension for NRPF groups click here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Housing blueprint for Hackney accepted by government, with modifications

An artist's impression of the new homes on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Council seeks to stop London Fields becoming a ‘drinking destination’ with alcohol ban

Hackney Council is seeking a temporary injunction to prevent anti-social behaviour at London Fields. Picture: Hackney Council

New low-traffic neighbourhoods to be created around Hackney amid 20 street closures

Barnabas Road was closed last month to help people maintain social distancing. Picture: Hackney Council

Fortnightly bin collections to go ahead in Hackney as Conservatives threaten court action

Hackney Town Hall:Picture Ken Mears

‘London Fields is not a festival site’ says Cllr Jon Burke

90 per cent of the 171 fines issued at London Fields since lockdown began have been for urination. Picture: Polly Richards

Most Read

Housing blueprint for Hackney accepted by government, with modifications

An artist's impression of the new homes on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Council seeks to stop London Fields becoming a ‘drinking destination’ with alcohol ban

Hackney Council is seeking a temporary injunction to prevent anti-social behaviour at London Fields. Picture: Hackney Council

New low-traffic neighbourhoods to be created around Hackney amid 20 street closures

Barnabas Road was closed last month to help people maintain social distancing. Picture: Hackney Council

Fortnightly bin collections to go ahead in Hackney as Conservatives threaten court action

Hackney Town Hall:Picture Ken Mears

‘London Fields is not a festival site’ says Cllr Jon Burke

90 per cent of the 171 fines issued at London Fields since lockdown began have been for urination. Picture: Polly Richards

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Arsenal Women get Gut feeling over Swiss international

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro

Leyton Orient tie down hot prospect Ogie for two years

Dejuane Taylor of Harlow Town and Leyton Orient defender Shadrach Ogie (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient captain McAnuff is fully focused on playing his part this term

Jobi McAnuff celebrates at the final whistle (pic Simon O'Connor)

Former Arsenal keeper secures Madrid move

Arsenal goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin

Hackney driver left with £3,600 bill after Thames Water tree falls onto his car

A Thames Water tree fell on the car. Picture: Submitted