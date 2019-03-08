Hackney schoolkids set to learn about data through census trial

Hackney primary schools are taking part in a government programme to teach kids about the 2021 census.

Some 37 schools, including Betty Layward and St. Monica's, have already signed up to Let's Count! - a free programme designed by the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

Its aim is to teach children about the once-a-decade count by involving them in a test run.

The initiative starts this autumn and schools that register will receive lesson plans and materials to get pupils gathering data.

Activities include listing objects around school and the local area with the intention of designing school-centred maps. The most detailed map could win £1,000 in equipment.

Paul Thomas, headteacher of Parkwood Primary in Finsbury Park, said: "It's an excellent opportunity for pupils to learn and apply their maths skills in a real-life context so we'd really encourage other schools to sign up."

Hackney is one of three areas involved nationally. Schools can enrol at LetsCount.org.uk.