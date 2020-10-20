Hackney schools introduce new Black British History curriculum

Pupils will learn more about Black British history in Hackney Schools following the introduction of a new curriculum.

Deputy Mayor and Cllr Anntoinette Bramble with Orlene Badu - Leadershop and Management Advisor for Hackney Education and curator of teaching resources. Picture: Corrina Antrobus Deputy Mayor and Cllr Anntoinette Bramble with Orlene Badu - Leadershop and Management Advisor for Hackney Education and curator of teaching resources. Picture: Corrina Antrobus

Hackney’s Diverse Curriculum - the Black Contribution, is a nine-week lesson plan developed by Hackney Teachers with support and funding from the council.

Early Years to KS4 students had their first lessons incorporating the new curriculum on October 19 and will continue to learn about the Windrush Generation, Activism, Diverstiy in Science and other modules throughout the school year.

Cllr Anntoinette Bramble, Deputy Mayor of Hackney, and Cabinet Member for Education, Young People and Children’s Social Care, said: “This year has been significant as we reconcile with the importance of our Black history.

“As we witness the effect of the killing of George Floyd, the mistreatment of our Windrush Generation and the unprecedented loss of life Covid-19 has had on Black, Asian and minority ethnic groups, it’s important we provide context, encourage debate and enlighten our youth through proactive education.”

The announcement of the new curriculum comes as Hackney celebrates Black History Season this month and is part of the council’s ongoing commitment to being an anti-racist borough as outlined in Hackney’s Black Lives Matter Motion revealed in June 2020.

Cllr Bramble added: “The curriculum provides access and insight to many untold or neglected stories that lie within the DNA of Britain. They honour the importance of the journeys Black people made to the UK, while acknowledging the contributions they make to our society.”

Students will also learn about the announcement of Hackney’s two new public artworks to be unveiled in 2021/22, to be created by artists Thomas J Price and Veronica Ryan, in honour of Hackney’s Windrush Generation.

