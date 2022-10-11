News
Hackney schoolgirl receives award for environmental work
- Credit: Marlene Werthern-Pilch
A 13-year-old from Clapton Girls' Academy has won an award recognising her environmental efforts.
Marlene Werthern-Pilch received the Jack Petchey Environmental Award.
She helped set up and establish her school's eco committee and participated in the school's environmental review to identify what is going well and what needs to change.
Gemma Juma, Jack Petchey Foundation chief executive, said: "At the Jack Petchey Foundation, young people inspire us all the time with the incredible work they do.
"We want to recognise more young people across London and Essex doing inspirational things to improve their local environment.
"We hope these environmental awards will motivate others and showcase the positive things young people do every day to help create a sustainable future."
Marlene said: "I was so surprised when I found out that I won it and I feel so happy and grateful that I got chosen. I'm really excited for what I can do to improve my school."
Winners are awarded a certificate, badge and a letter from Sir Jack Petchey. The award, for young people who make a positive impact on their local environment, will be distributed until the end of October.
Members of the public can nominate young people here: www.jackpetcheyfoundation.org.uk/.