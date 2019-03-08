Hackney student wins scholarship to shoot hoops across the pond

Aaron Badibo is moving to the US on a basketball scholarship. Picture: Abigail Sillence Archant

An award-winning Hackney basketball player will do a full court press on his education after winning a scholarship to the US.

Aaron Badibo, 19, who studied sports at New City College's Hackney campus,was the first student in the borough to win one of 12 student scholarships.

He will now go and study overseas at Sheridan College in Wyoming.

Aaron, who has this year picked up the AoC sports player of the year, ABL Southern Conference player of the year and most valuable player, will soon be turning out for the Generals.

Aaron said: "I am so grateful to my teachers and coaches for pushing me to get to where I am now.

"Their advice and encouragement has helped to develop my game and continually improve to be the best player that I can be."

The next step for Aaron might be the pro leagues, but first he'll have to get used to rural Sheridan, which has just six per cent of the population of Hackney.