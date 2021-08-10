News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
A Level results 2021: the latest from Hackney schools

Holly Chant

Published: 6:00 AM August 10, 2021   
Students at Stoke Newington School collecting their A-level results. Credit: Sean Pollock/Hackney Co

Hackney students will receive their A Level results today. - Credit: Archant

Hundreds of Hackney students are nervously and excitedly awaiting news of their grades for this year's A Levels - so the Gazette will be updating results from the borough's schools and colleges throughout the day. 

If you would like a picture or comment to be featured, please email holly.chant@archant.co.uk

For the second year running, exams were not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and results will be based on teacher assessments. Marks will be given from a ‘range evidence’ submitted over the academic year, which can include class tests and coursework.

Students will begin receiving their results from 8.30am, but universities will already know grades and will be well placed to respond.

Unusually, the results day falls on a Tuesday and in the same week as GCSE marks, which are released on Thursday. This has been arranged to allow more time for student appeals to universities ahead of September intakes.

Updates to follow

