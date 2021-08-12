News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Education

GCSE results 2021: the latest from Hackney schools

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 6:00 AM August 12, 2021   
Year 11s on a results day at Stoke Newington School. Picture: SNS

Hackney students are receiving their GCSE results today (August 12). - Credit: Archant

GCSE results are being collected by Hackney students this morning - and we'll be updating results from the borough's schools and colleges throughout the day.

From 8am, 15 and 16-year-olds will be opening their results, which for the second successive year will be awarded on the basis of mock tests, coursework and teacher predictions, rather than a formal exam.

After the government made a u-turn on their controversial algorithm last year, exam boards have been instead making random checks to ensure quality control.

Result day has been brought forward to an earlier August date this year to allow more time for appeals to be made to the exam board or school. Schools opened only two days ago for A Level results.

You can email your results and pictures to holly.chant@archant.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

Updates to follow.

Most Read

  1. 1 Stoke Newington Church Street to be closed to through traffic during the day
  2. 2 Courts to rule on removal of 'anti-vaccination' encampment in Hackney Downs
  3. 3 A Level results 2021: the latest from Hackney schools
  1. 4 Hotels and Airbnb's to help Hackney people self-isolate and cut Covid transmission
  2. 5 ‘Highly dangerous predator’ jailed for 16 years after rape
  3. 6 2011 London riots: Hackney heroine Pauline Pearce recalls the day she 'risked it all'
  4. 7 Marugame Udon chain opens first European restaurant in east London
  5. 8 Hackney Wick "rapid regeneration" to see student housing and facilities developed
  6. 9 Journalist Afua Adom becomes first ever patron of Hoxton family centre
  7. 10 Legendary east London graffiti pub to reopen after 26 years
London GCSE results
Education News
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A hooded and masked thief stole a car in Hackney in the middle of the night. 

Video

Gone in 60 seconds: Watch as 'keyless' thief steals Hackney car

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Two More Years restaurant and bar overlooks the River Lea. 

Summer in the City

Hackney Wick bar and restaurant opens with Two More Years to go

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Broadway market. Picture: Polly Hancock

London Fields

Residents report losing sleep over Broadway Market drinkers and idling...

Julia Gregory, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon

Homerton Hospital

Surgery blunder sees wrong side of 75-year-old patient's thyroid removed

Julia Gregory, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon