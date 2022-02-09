Mossbourne students congratulated after receiving Oxbridge offers

Twin brothers and Mossbourne students Emmanuel and Ebenezer Boakye achieved a combined six A*s and one A last year and both went on to Oxbridge - Credit: Mossbourne Federation

Mossbourne pupils in Hackney have been praised after receiving Oxbridge offers.

Seven students from Mossbourne's federation of schools in Hackney received offer letters from Oxford and Cambridge University.

Three of the students from the multi-academy trust are first-generation, meaning they will be the first in their family to go on to a higher education.

An additional five Mossbourne students who applied to Oxbridge are now eligible for reconsideration in August, after their final exams.

This means 34 per cent of Oxbridge applicants from Mossbourne are now in with a chance of attending one of the two top universities in the country.

According to the latest data from 2021, the average chances of receiving an offer from Oxbridge are just 17pc.

Mohsen Ojja, acting chief executive of the Mossbourne Federation, congratulated the students: "This is an excellent achievement and one they should all be very proud of."