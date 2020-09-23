Hackney Wick project celebrates the area and its diversity

A group of international artists are teaming up with a Hackney guide to celebrate the diversity of Hackney Wick.

East London based group The People Speak and Hackney Tours will perform a live pop-up talk show on the streets of the Wick on September 27 and provide free training sessions for freelancers and community participants.

They will also create an interactive tour of the area to be released on October 17.

Simon Cole, Founder and guide for Hackney Tours said: “I really love what The People Speaks does. I’m looking forward to sharing the inclusive space they’ll make as they bring people together in these tricky times. There are a lot of conversations to be had in what is an area of great change and a time of massive upheaval.

“My role is to help refine all the tales we’ll hear and coach some storytellers. We want people to share their experiences of Hackney Wick old and new, with neighbours and visitors alike.”

The join project is part of the Wick Together scheme funded by the Mayor of London’s Creative Enterprise Zone programme and managed jointly by Hackney Council, Tower Hamlets Council and the London Legacy Development Corporation.

Wick Speaks is one of the first four new commissions to be supported by the fund.

Together, the commissions will create work for 20 freelance creatives who have lost contracts due to the coronavirus crisis.

Wick speaks is currently looking for volunteer participants and to recruit two freelancers for the project.

For more information visit thepeoplespeak.org.uk