Haggerston publisher giving away free children’s books

Writer Sam Shakes. Picture: Sam Shakes Archant

A Haggerston entrepreneur is giving away free children’s books to help parents during the coronavirus lockdown.

Sade Oladejo with Sam Elbow - Naughty!. Picture: Sam Shakes Sade Oladejo with Sam Elbow - Naughty!. Picture: Sam Shakes

Sam Shakes, who set up Nature Inspired Books in 2010, is offering free copies of Sam Elbow – Naughty! to the first five parents in Hackney who get in contact.

The story, which was thought up by her then-five-year-old niece Sade Oladejo, covers topics such as bullying, friendship, moral behaviour and forgiveness.

Sam said: “It came to me during meditation. I thought, I have got books here and it is a bit of a shame having them under the stairs when they could be read.

“It’s important to keep your mind ticking over, you can gain so much from stories morally and it is bonding for parents reading from a hard copy.”

Sam set up Nature Inspired Books after she had surgery to remove her colon and appendix, and wrote her first self-help book, Then Life Took Control: A Journal from Sickness to Wellbeing.

She runs regular stalls at Homerton Hospital, King’s College Hospital and the Whittington Hospital, at which proceeds from her art and book sales are donated to the respective institution.

Contact Sam for a free, delivered copy of Sam Elbow on 07518 124194 or by visiting www.samshakes.wordpress.com