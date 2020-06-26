Search

Homerton school awarded £40,000 grant for A Level science provision

PUBLISHED: 10:29 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:29 26 June 2020

Cardinal Pole Catholic School has been awarded a grant for science subjects. Picture: Adrian Salisbury

Archant

A Homerton school has been awarded £40,000 to enhance its science and technology offering.

Although nothing has been decided yet, Cardinal Pole Catholic School is possibly hoping to use The Wolfson Foundation grant to build new science labs which will benefit post-GCSE pupils.

It was awarded the grant at the end of last week.

READ MORE: Improved GCSE results for the fifth year in row at Cardinal Pole Catholic School

Executive headteacher Jane Heffernan said: “It’s been an exciting week. Not only were we delighted to welcome back to school Year 10 and 12, the news that the school has been successful in its bid was an unexpected bonus.

“The funds will be used to enrich our offer to our growing numbers of A Level science students.”

The Wolfson Foundation is an independent, grant-making charity based in central London which offers a wide range of funding programmes and activities for projects and organisations across the UK.

It aims to promote excellence in the fields it funds.

