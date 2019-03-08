Search

Alley-oop! Homerton school Cardinal Pole's rookie basketball team finishes third in national competition

PUBLISHED: 15:27 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:27 03 May 2019

The Cardinal Pole team.

The Cardinal Pole team.

Archant

A Homerton school’s basketball team created less than two years ago have finished third in a national competition.

The Cardinal Pole team with their medals.The Cardinal Pole team with their medals.

Cardinal Pole's Year 8 girls' team recorded the impressive feat in the Jr. NBA League, a competition for 11- to 13 year-old secondary school students who participate in league and knockout fixtures.

Team member Esther Frederick said: “Basketball to me is a feeling. It helps me stay in shape and it's fun because I'm doing something I love.

“This has changed my life for the better.”

The side's coach Ms Grego said: “This competition has provided a platform where attributes such as teamwork, resilience and commitment are able to flourish through a love of playing basketball.

“Training twice a week in the early morning has supported the girls in exceeding broader educational outcomes.”

The school's headteacher Ms Heffernan added: “From scratch to success, this achievement is truly a testament to the hard work and talent of our students and their coach.”

