Childcare: the benefits of sending your child to nursery

Some parents find nursery is the ideal place for their children to go while they're at work; others consider alternatives such as asking a family member to look after them. If you're undecided about childcare options, looking at the benefits of nursery is a good starting point.

Angels on The Park is a new nursery based in Hackney, which opens in August. Director, Michele Davison, talks about how the concept of Angels on The Park was created and how benefiting and supporting children is at the heart of everything they do.

Nursery prepares children for school

Starting school can be daunting for children. Nursery acts as a stepping stone, introducing them to the idea of spending the day without their parents in an environment other than their home. Angels on The Park nursery has five rooms, each designed for a different age range from 'Daisies' for children from birth to walking age, all the way up to 'Daffodils' which has been created for children from three years until school age. Each room purposefully introduces children to the kinds of environments they will experience at school, preparing them for their future. Find out more about all five of the rooms here.

It encourages social skills and friendship

Nursery provides the perfect opportunity for children to create relationships with other children of similar ages. When children play with others they build valuable skills like learning to take turns, cooperating, sharing and managing disagreements. At Angels on The Park socialising is strongly encouraged and meal and snack times provide such an occasion to encourage children to enjoy healthy food and the environment they eat in. Michele said: "Children will be given the opportunity to grow their own produce in our vegetable garden, sowing the seeds of good eating habits from childhood."

It encourages both individual and group play

Play is crucial for a child's learning and development. Through play they develop their creativity, language skills and emotions and grow their imaginations. Angels on The Park offers a variety of activities for children such as messy play sessions, art and craft sessions, and even yoga. There is also a sensory room for children of all ages. Michele said: "It's a tranquil and quiet space, filled with interactive floor, ceiling and wall stimuli, as well as a cosy area. It's the ideal space for children to enjoy."

It helps children to understand routine

A good routine can bring comfort and consistency to a child's life. It can help their 'body clock' with several day-to-day basics, such as sleeping well at night and taking naps, being calm and relaxed at 'down times', eating healthy meals and having regular bowel movements. At Angels on The Park there's a specific routine for each day. Activities and learning experiences are broken up into sections with snack breaks, lunch, and dinner in between, allowing children time to relax and recuperate. You can read more about this on their website.

