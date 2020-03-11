Search

Actor James Norton and ballet dancer Eric Underwood on hand to advise youngsters at Ridley Road careers fair

PUBLISHED: 10:05 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:06 11 March 2020

Actor James Norton attended a careers event for young people at the Ridley Road Social Club. Picture: The Outrunners

The Outrunners,

Actor James Norton advised young people on how to break into the TV and film industries at a careers event at Ridley Road Social Club.

Best known for his roles in the TV series Happy Valley, War and Peace and McMafia, Norton appeared as an ambassador for the community interest company, The Outrunners.

You may also want to watch:

Founded as a not-for-profit running club in 2015, The Outrunners whose HQ is in in Montague Road, Dalston, draws on the skills and experience of its membership crew to help others.

Young people, between the ages of 13 to 18, met and chatted with professionals from industries spanning fashion, fitness, design, law, and film, who included American-British ballet dancer and actor Eric Underwood in their ranks.

Norton said: 'It can be difficult to know what you want to be when you're a young person growing up, especially when many jobs may seem out of reach or are difficult to find out about.'

