Stoke Newington's Jubilee Primary School wins £1,000 in census competition

Jubilee Primary School won the Let's Count! education programme and a prize of £1000 in school supplies. Picture: Office for National Statistics Office for National Statistics

Youngsters from Jubilee Primary School have bagged £1,000 in school supplies after winning a competition set up to teach kids about the census.

Children were asked to explore their local area and created school-centred maps and displays on their findings in the 'Let's Count!' educational programme put on by the Office for National Statistics.

Judges were impressed with the "hard work and creativity" pupils had put into the display at the school in Filey Avenue, Stoke Newington, and picked them as the overall winners

Jubilee's head of year six, George Gould, said: "We are really proud as a school to have won this national award.

"We always aim to link maths in the classroom to the real world in as many ways as possible to strengthen children's understanding and make it relevant to their lives. This competition was a great way of developing all of our children's statistics and citizenship skills, speaking and listening to members of the local community and collecting and presenting data."

Statistician Iain Bell who helped judge the competition added: "We're delighted at how eager the children have been to learn about the importance of the census which informs so many important issues like the number of school places or hospital beds."

Shortlisted primary schools in Hackney which received £100 in school supplies included Halley House, Harrington Hill, Simon Marks and Randal Cremer.