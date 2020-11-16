Search

London Fields nursery shut by Hackney council

PUBLISHED: 14:54 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:54 16 November 2020

Market Nursery near London Fields station has been closed meaning some parents are left with far-away alternatives. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

A nursery near Broadway Market was shut by Hackney council without notice and it has since been a “nightmare”, a parent says.

Market Nursery near London Fields station was closed by the council on October 23 due to safety concerns.

A spokesperson from the council told the Gazette that it owns the nursery building rented by London Early Years Foundation (LEYF).

They said: “In late 2019 and early 2020, LEYF converted the building into a nursery, however they still have not obtained building control approval for the work, which means that we cannot be assured of the building’s safety.”

The council says it set out the work needed for the nursery to stay open in an email to LEYF in March yet “some of the actions” in this email have not yet been undertaken, therefore the local authority advised Market Nursery to close.

“We are working closely with LEYF and their architect to agree what needs to happen to obtain Building Regulations approval. However, it is not possible at this stage to say when the nursery will be able to re-open,” said the council.

A concerned parent, who preferred not to be named, says it has been a nightmare as they are now spending hours commuting their young child to an alternative nursery allocated by LEYF, which runs 39 nurseries and pre-schools across London.

LEYF has been contacted for comment.

