London University offers fully funded scholarships to Hackney graduates

PUBLISHED: 11:33 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 27 May 2020

Post-graduates from Loughborough University Inspiring Success. Picture: Loughborough University London

Post-graduates from Loughborough University Inspiring Success. Picture: Loughborough University London

Loughborough University London

A London University is offering fully funded post-graduate scholarships to people in Hackney and neighbouring boroughs.

Loughborough University London has been offering the scholarships since 2015 from its campus in Olympic Park. The aim of the programme has been to help unemployed and underemployed graduates progress onto graduate-level employment.

Dean of Loughborough University Professor Tony Edwards said: “Programmes like Inspiring Success are so positive for the University. Our east London students bring so much to our community.”

“Over 100 local people have benefited from our free personal and professional development workshops and we have supported more than forty 100% scholarships to students with our total investment at around £500,000.”

Graduates from the programme have gone on to work for companies such as the Dutch banking and finance multinational ING, the Global Disability Innovation Hub and Hackney Council.

The deadline for application for this year’s post-graduate programmes is on May 31.

For more details on how to apply visit https://www.lborolondon.ac.uk/study/scholarships-bursaries/inspiring-success/

