Mateenah Adeleke wins Hackney round of the Jack Petchey Speak Out debating competition

PUBLISHED: 07:49 22 May 2019

Mateenah Adeleke from Cardinal Pole Roman Catholic School scooped the top prize of a �100 gift certificate in the Jack Petchey Speak Out competition, and the chance to go through to the final. Picture: Tony Preece

Mateenah Adeleke from Cardinal Pole Roman Catholic School scooped the top prize of a �100 gift certificate in the Jack Petchey Speak Out competition, and the chance to go through to the final. Picture: Tony Preece

Tony Preece

Mateenah Adeleke has beaten 500 other teens in Hackney to win the Speak Out debating competition.

The three finalists in the Jack Petchey Speak Out competition: Fathia Amushan, Mateenah Adeleke and Mariachantal Mbadiniju. Picture: Tony PreeceThe three finalists in the Jack Petchey Speak Out competition: Fathia Amushan, Mateenah Adeleke and Mariachantal Mbadiniju. Picture: Tony Preece

The 15-year-old pupil from Cardinal Pole Roman Catholic School impressed judges with her speech about people from different backgrounds coming together.

The debating challenge, which is backed by the Jack Petchey Foundation and delivered by the Speakers Trust charity, is the world's largest youth speaking event with 19,000 students in London and Essex taking part. Mateenah scooped a £100 gift certificate and will go through to the grand final of the competition at the Cambridge Theatre in July.

She said: "I am nervous and excited about the next round. I just want to be accomplished and proud. I am proud of me."

Fathia Amushan, 14, from Our Lady's Convent RC School bagged second place with their speech "'We not 'I'" and third place went to Mariachantal Mbadiniju 15, from Cardinal Pole School. The Jack Petchey Foundation gives grants to projects that benefit young people.

