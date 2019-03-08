Search

Stoke Newington pupil Mia Keane makes final of school baking contest Buster's Bake Off

PUBLISHED: 14:04 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:04 01 October 2019

Mia Keane from Stoke Newington School who made a pavlova for the baking competition Busters Bake Off. Picture: Martin Apps KM Group

Mia Keane from Stoke Newington School who made a pavlova for the baking competition Busters Bake Off. Picture: Martin Apps KM Group

Martin Apps

A teenager from Stoke Newington School made it to the grand final of the school baking contest Buster's Bake Off.

Mia Keane, 14, joined three other finalists to make a bid for the champion's trophy with her signature bake 'summer fruits pavlova'.

Contestants were given 90 minutes to create their showstoppers which were judged on taste, presentation, technical difficulty, creativity, and use of locally-sourced ingredients.

You may also want to watch:

The dish notching up the biggest score was Strawberry S'Mores Cake made by Amelie Coy.

The panel of judges included TV chef Jane Beedle, who was a finalist on series seven of the BBC's Great British Bake Off.

Jane said: "The bakes have been fantastic. If I could have cooked like that when I was their age, I would have been very proud."

The final at East Kent College was organised by educational charity Inspire Schools, which also runs the Young Cooks contest.

