A computer generated image shows what the mini-BBC centre will look like in Stoke Newington, if plans are given the green light - Credit: Fleet Architects

A “mini BBC” for pupils to develop skills in media and technology is being planned for a Stoke Newington primary school.

Grazebrook Primary School submitted the plans to Hackney Council last month, which include a recording studio, music practice room and a filming studio complete with a green screen.

It is expected to cost “up to £2m” and aims to be completed in July 2022.

Executive Headteacher Nicole Reid said that the Federation "strives to invest in our pupils' future through innovation and creativity.”

“As media and technology are the driving forces of the 21st century our priority is to invest in our pupils' future and experiences by building a media suite to promote these areas of learning,” she explained.

Plans for the centre which will replace a former caretaker’s premises - Credit: Fleet Architects

The media learning centre will replace a former caretaker’s premises, and will be shared between the three primary schools in the New Wave Federation.

Pupils had a virtual behind-the-scenes tour of the BBC’s Salford media city with Dan Roan, senior sports editor, earlier this year in May.

The Hackney-based firm which designed the project, Fleet Architects, noted how significant this was “to help develop the early-stage ideas”.

Ms Reid said: “We want to ignite curiosity for those pupils who feel that this may be an area of interest for them as they explore editing, recording and filming.

“We are very excited to be approaching this new project and looking forward to works getting underway in the new year."

The project would see the The New Wave Federation, a family of three North London Primary Schools, working with Fleet Architects to re-purpose the former caretaker lodging.

The council was scheduled to make its decision on the planning application by December 17 but the determination period has been extended to the New Year.

If granted planning permission, the project is due to begin work on site in spring 2022.