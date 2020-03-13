South Hackney school criticised after Black student, 14, told not to attend until he changed his fade haircut

Tyrese's fade haircut, which 'contravened' school policy.

A school has been criticised for banning a young Black student from attending over his fade haircut - because its 'sharp contrasts' in length breached its 'appearance policy'.

Tyrese after having his hair cut.

Monica Francis was disgusted after receiving a stern letter from her son Tyrese's head of year at Mossbourne Victoria Park Academy saying: 'Do not send Tyrese into the academy tomorrow unless their haircut adheres to the academy uniform and appearance policy.'

It went on: 'In future you must attend any hair cut appointments with Tyrese to ensure it adheres to the policy. Should Tyrese contravene the policy in relation to haircuts again, there may be further, serious consequences.'

Tyrese, 14, had already spent a day in the behavioural support unit because the school said it was 'not appropriate' for him to be in lessons.

A fade is a common hairstyle among Black males, but is deemed to breach the policy, which states students' hair must be 'business-like and smart' and that: 'The difference in length between the top, the sides and the back of the hair must not be in sharp contrast.'

Monica, of Gascoyne Road, believes the policy is discriminatory and said teachers should have a better understanding of Afro hair.

Mossbourne Victoria Park Academy's 'uniform and appearance policy'.

'I think they need to be more aware of Black boys' hair,' she told the Gazette. '[When it's longer] you have to make sure it's always combed because five minutes later it's messy again.

'I didn't want his education to go down the pan so we've spent more money and his hair is all shaved off now. We are not rule breakers at all, this is just ridiculous.'

Monica said Tyrese was full of confidence after getting his fade, but now he's feeling low and has been bullied on the playground.

'He was creaming it and combing it and feeling proud,' she said. 'Now his self-confidence is low. His face was down after he had it cut again and he was bullied because children laughed and said he was in isolation. It's going to have an impact.'

It comes after Hackney teen Ruby Williams, who was repeatedly sent home from Urswick School over her Afro hair, was paid £8,500 by the governing body after her family took legal action.

Tyrese's haircut that 'contravened' school policy.

Hackney Council, which last year hosted Black History Month exhibition We Got Style! celebrating African and Caribbean hair and fashion, spoke out against Urswick and last month vowed to make guidance on school hairstyles 'more flexible and inclusive'.

Deputy mayor and education chief Cllr Anntoinette Bramble said the new guidance would also help schools have an 'understanding of different hair types'.

She said: 'I was saddened to hear that Tyrese has gone through this experience.

'In Hackney, we are determined everyone should feel like a valued member of our community - that's why we are working together to develop a more inclusive approach that schools, parents and students can have confidence in, and helps everyone to celebrate our borough's incredible diversity.'

Hackney Green Party spokesperson Alastair Binnie-Lubbock called the decision 'absolutely ridiculous'. He said: 'The fact that these exclusionary attitudes still exist is frankly shocking. It is not for public institutions to police the hair of our young people.'

This is a completely ordinary black boy's hair style but at @MPAmossbourne draconian response. They state that: Length between the top, the sides and the back must not be in sharp contrast?! 1st of all it's not sharp contrast and 2ndly this clearly targets black boys !!! https://t.co/FRUZjRYNDr — Emma Dabiri (@EmmaDabiri) March 12, 2020

Emma Dabiri, a teaching fellow at SOAS and author of Don't Touch My Hair, has launched a petition titled 'Protect Afro textured hair! Amend the UK Equality Act to include hair', which has almost 7,500 signatures.

She spoke out against the policy on Twitter, calling it 'draconian'.

Mossbourne Victoria Park has not responded to a request for comment.