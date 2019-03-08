Stoke Newington scout Ned Hanlon gets Jack Petchey Foundation award for his leadership

A 16-year-old who gives up his time to supervise youths at the 7th Stoke Newington Scout Group has been given a Jack Petchey Foundation achievement award.

Ned Hanlon, 16, has been taking the lead for five years now since he was a cub and linked up with the scout troop to organise a cycle expedition.

Since then he led hiking and orienteering teams and was one of 11 Scouts from his group to climb over the Millennium Dome with the adventurer Ed Stafford. He was also appointed as leader of the Owl Patrol - an honour which "reflects his achievements, loyalty and service".

He was nominated by his peers and leaders for the award and was one of 100 young people aged 11-25 across London presented with a medallion, certificate and a cheque for £250.

Sir Jack Petchey CBE, 94, said "I am passionate about our awards scheme which enables young people to be recognised, valued and rewarded for their achievements and positive contributions to society."