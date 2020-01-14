Search

New City College launches new Hoxton gym to give students experience in the fitness industry

PUBLISHED: 17:43 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:43 14 January 2020

New City Fitness has launched at New City College, which used to be called Hackney Community College

New City College,

New City College has launched a new gym in Hoxton to give its students the chance to gain commercial experience in the fitness industry.

Students at the further education college in Falkirk Street will now help to run the New City Gym, and will get their sports and personal trainer qualifications in a commercial environment.

The idea is similar to the college's commercial restaurant OKN1, which launched last year to give catering students professional experience.

The college has invested in a full refurb of the gym with new equipment, and has re-launched its classes.

At the launch event on Monday, which was attended by professional basketballers, boxers and representatives from sports agencies, manager Aidan Boxall said: "We will provide the best equipment available and affordable membership that will benefit the whole community and provide opportunities for people to lead active and healthy lives.

"And we'll make sure our students get the most up to date experience and recognised industry qualifications to get into great jobs."

