News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Education

School children gifted books to inspire love of reading

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 10:16 AM February 8, 2022
Pupils from New North Academy with their new books

Pupils from New North Academy with their new books - Credit: New North Academy

Pupils at an Islington school have been gifted books to help them build confidence and reading skills. 

New North Academy students received the books from Tutormate reading volunteers.

The company pairs volunteers from the corporate world with pupils to help young people develop more confidence in reading. 

The school in Popham Road has been paired with Janus Henderson, an asset management company. 

Janus Henderson staff read virtually with children in Year 1 and 2 each week. 

Investment company Janus Henderson donated the funds for the books

Investment company Janus Henderson donated the funds for the books - Credit: New North Academy

The company gifted funds so that each pupil, from early years to Year 6, could take home two books. 

Kath Sewell, headteacher at the school, said she was "overwhelmed" by the donation.

A student reading a book

The school sourced the books from a bookseller called A New Chapter, which specialises in inclusive and diverse books - Credit: New North Academy

Most Read

  1. 1 Seven arrested after reports of castrations being broadcast live online
  2. 2 'Tearing down culture': Popular Bradbury Street takeaway shut down
  3. 3 Jailed: Man raped woman at knifepoint
  1. 4 Hackney Council in hot water with UK data watchdog over cyber attack
  2. 5 Haggerston schoolboy earns £44,000 scholarship to top fee-paying school
  3. 6 Pedestrian killed in Shoreditch bus crash
  4. 7 Guilty: North London offenders jailed or convicted in January
  5. 8 Four jailed after cops seize five guns from car boot and a kitchen
  6. 9 Hackney founder tackles waste in fashion
  7. 10 Dalston beggar banned in anti-social behaviour 'clamp down'

She added: “The pupils love to spend time reading with the volunteers and it has given them great confidence in their reading ability.

“By gifting our pupils these books we are able to support the families in our community in helping each child develop a love for reading.” 

Books
Islington News
Hackney News
North London News

Don't Miss

Former Met Police constable Shareen Kashif, 30, was sentenced for concealing criminal property

London Live News

Former officer avoids jail for hiding corrupt husband's criminal cash

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Shaun Deeley, 41, was in Clapton when he escaped from his minder

London Live News

'Don't approach secure medical centre absconder', warn cops

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Shaun Deeley, 41, was in Clapton when he escaped from his minder

London Live News

Psychiatric patient absconder found 200 miles away after three days on...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression shows what night time will look like at the Haggerston Baths

Planning and Development

Haggerston Baths to be transformed into offices and community space

Julia Gregory, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon