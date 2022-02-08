School children gifted books to inspire love of reading

Pupils from New North Academy with their new books - Credit: New North Academy

Pupils at an Islington school have been gifted books to help them build confidence and reading skills.

New North Academy students received the books from Tutormate reading volunteers.

The company pairs volunteers from the corporate world with pupils to help young people develop more confidence in reading.

The school in Popham Road has been paired with Janus Henderson, an asset management company.

Janus Henderson staff read virtually with children in Year 1 and 2 each week.

Investment company Janus Henderson donated the funds for the books - Credit: New North Academy

The company gifted funds so that each pupil, from early years to Year 6, could take home two books.

Kath Sewell, headteacher at the school, said she was "overwhelmed" by the donation.

The school sourced the books from a bookseller called A New Chapter, which specialises in inclusive and diverse books - Credit: New North Academy

She added: “The pupils love to spend time reading with the volunteers and it has given them great confidence in their reading ability.

“By gifting our pupils these books we are able to support the families in our community in helping each child develop a love for reading.”