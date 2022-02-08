School children gifted books to inspire love of reading
- Credit: New North Academy
Pupils at an Islington school have been gifted books to help them build confidence and reading skills.
New North Academy students received the books from Tutormate reading volunteers.
The company pairs volunteers from the corporate world with pupils to help young people develop more confidence in reading.
The school in Popham Road has been paired with Janus Henderson, an asset management company.
Janus Henderson staff read virtually with children in Year 1 and 2 each week.
The company gifted funds so that each pupil, from early years to Year 6, could take home two books.
Kath Sewell, headteacher at the school, said she was "overwhelmed" by the donation.
Most Read
- 1 Seven arrested after reports of castrations being broadcast live online
- 2 'Tearing down culture': Popular Bradbury Street takeaway shut down
- 3 Jailed: Man raped woman at knifepoint
- 4 Hackney Council in hot water with UK data watchdog over cyber attack
- 5 Haggerston schoolboy earns £44,000 scholarship to top fee-paying school
- 6 Pedestrian killed in Shoreditch bus crash
- 7 Guilty: North London offenders jailed or convicted in January
- 8 Four jailed after cops seize five guns from car boot and a kitchen
- 9 Hackney founder tackles waste in fashion
- 10 Dalston beggar banned in anti-social behaviour 'clamp down'
She added: “The pupils love to spend time reading with the volunteers and it has given them great confidence in their reading ability.
“By gifting our pupils these books we are able to support the families in our community in helping each child develop a love for reading.”