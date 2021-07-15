News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New pilot scheme to offer a Hackney school-leaver a journalism internship

Holly Chant

Published: 11:15 AM July 15, 2021   
Meg Hillier MP for Hackney South and Shoreditch.

Meg Hillier MP for Hackney South and Shoreditch. - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

A Hackney school-leaver will be taking on a political journalism internship thanks to a scheme set up by MP Meg Hillier and a Westminster-focused magazine.

The House magazine and MP Meg Hillier have launched a paid four-week political journalism internship for a graduate this summer. 

Ms Hillier, who recently joined the magazine's advisory board, said: "I'm delighted that The House magazine has enthusiastically set up a scheme to give young people a taste of the publishing industry."

The internship programme will be piloted in Haggerston school with hopes it will grow and benefit more Hackney students in the future. 

For now, one successful student will gain first-hand experience of how the press lobby and select committees in parliament work as well as one-on-one political writing training.

Patrick McArdle, head of sixth form at Haggerston School added: "We are delighted that our students have been given this unique opportunity to work at this prestigious institution."

The House was founded in 1976 by a cross-party group of MPs. It provides news and insight on UK politics and is written primarily by parliamentarians. 

