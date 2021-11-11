New tech training campus to open in Shoreditch

A new BrainStation Shoreditch campus has been announced which will offer training to help people enter the tech industry - Credit: Nicholas Hillier

A new state-of-the-art campus is set to launch in Shoreditch offering tech bootcamps and courses across the UK and Europe.

BrainStation, a global company specialising in technology skills training, has announced the expansion of its European operations and a multi-year £10 million investment in growth in the region, with plans to get more people in jobs in the tech industry.

The expansion, which includes the Shoreditch campus, will allow BrainStation to provide additional part-time courses and full-time tech bootcamps across the UK and Europe, both in-person and online.

“We’re very proud to be expanding our operations in London, one of the world’s most innovative cities,” said Jason Field, founder and co-CEO of BrainStation.

The Shoreditch campus is part of a £10 million investment to expand the global companies European operations - Credit: Nicholas Hillier

He continued: “With forward-thinking local government and a vibrant, diverse population, London is a unique, dynamic tech hub.

"We’re excited to expand our presence in Shoreditch."

According to the Tech Nation Report 2018 the tech industry is expanding 2.6 times faster than the rest of the UK economy, with over 35 thousand jobs currently available.

The report shows that the UK's digital tech sector is worth nearly £184 billion to the economy.

BrainStation courses will prepare people for jobs in software development, data science and analytics, user experience (UX) design, product management, and digital marketing. - Credit: Nicholas Hillier

But, despite a boom in jobs in the industry many employers are experiencing skills shortages this year.

BrainStation's new Shoreditch campus aims to help fill these gaps in the job market with courses taught by instructors from tech giants like Facebook, Amazon and Google among others.

With its latest investment, the company has set a target to train thousands of professionals across Europe in the coming years, preparing them for jobs in software development, data science and analytics, user experience (UX) design, product management, and digital marketing.

BrainStation's campus will join other tech companies which are opening offices in Shoreditch, which has been described as east London's Silicon Valley, including Cisco, Amazon, Intel and Google.

The company's also offers a range of scholarships.

The campus is set to open on December 2. To reserve a spot for free visit brainstation.io/event/london-shoreditch-campus-opening-dec2021

For more information about BrainStation visit brainstation.io












