News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Education

New tech training campus to open in Shoreditch

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 4:17 PM November 11, 2021
Updated: 4:52 PM November 11, 2021
A new BrainStation Shoreditch campus has been announced.

A new BrainStation Shoreditch campus has been announced which will offer training to help people enter the tech industry - Credit: Nicholas Hillier

A new state-of-the-art campus is set to launch in Shoreditch offering tech bootcamps and courses across the UK and Europe. 

BrainStation, a global company specialising in technology skills training, has announced the expansion of its European operations and a multi-year £10 million investment in growth in the region, with plans to get more people in jobs in the tech industry.

The expansion, which includes the Shoreditch campus, will allow BrainStation to provide additional part-time courses and full-time tech bootcamps across the UK and Europe, both in-person and online. 

“We’re very proud to be expanding our operations in London, one of the world’s most innovative cities,” said Jason Field, founder and co-CEO of BrainStation.

The Shoreditch campus is part of a £10 million investment.

The Shoreditch campus is part of a £10 million investment to expand the global companies European operations - Credit: Nicholas Hillier

He continued: “With forward-thinking local government and a vibrant, diverse population, London is a unique, dynamic tech hub.

You may also want to watch:

"We’re excited to expand our presence in Shoreditch."

According to the Tech Nation Report 2018 the tech industry is expanding 2.6 times faster than the rest of the UK economy, with over 35 thousand jobs currently available.

The report shows that the UK's digital tech sector is worth nearly £184 billion to the economy.

BrainStation new Shoreditch campus.

BrainStation courses will prepare people for jobs in software development, data science and analytics, user experience (UX) design, product management, and digital marketing. - Credit: Nicholas Hillier

Most Read

  1. 1 Drivers refusing orders from Dalston McDonald's in protest over parking
  2. 2 Delivery drivers to boycott Dalston McDonald's amid parking row
  3. 3 New bridge improves links between Hackney Wick and Olympic Park
  1. 4 Great Christmas markets in and around north London
  2. 5 Rivington Street stabbing: Three arrested over Shoreditch attack
  3. 6 Shocking images show vulnerable Hackney tenant's 'uninhabitable' home
  4. 7 'It was like a scene from a movie': Hackney man facing jail for 2017 shooting
  5. 8 The Hackney and Islington Tube stations where people have highest salaries
  6. 9 Hackney residents fear serious injury or death before housing concerns are taken seriously
  7. 10 Unique Stoke Newington globe-makers recognised by Queen's award

But, despite a boom in jobs in the industry many employers are experiencing skills shortages this year. 

BrainStation's new Shoreditch campus aims to help fill these gaps in the job market with courses taught by instructors from tech giants like Facebook, Amazon and Google among others. 

With its latest investment, the company has set a target to train thousands of professionals across Europe in the coming years, preparing them for jobs in software development, data science and analytics, user experience (UX) design, product management, and digital marketing.

BrainStation's campus will join other tech companies which are opening offices in Shoreditch, which has been described as east London's Silicon Valley, including Cisco, Amazon, Intel and Google. 

The company's also offers a range of scholarships.

The campus is set to open on December 2. To reserve a spot for free visit brainstation.io/event/london-shoreditch-campus-opening-dec2021

For more information about BrainStation visit brainstation.io




Technology
Education News
Shoreditch News
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Picture: Paul Bennett.

Bonfire Night

Where to watch the fireworks and more this weekend

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Fireworks in Norwich's Earlham Park, 1997.

Bonfire Night

Clissold and Victoria Park fireworks cancelled due to budget cuts

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Bonfire Night fireworks at North Walsham Memorial Park. Picture: TANYA KNIGHT

Bonfire Night

Where to watch fireworks in North London this weekend 

Juliette Fevre, William Mata and Holly Chant

Logo Icon
Screenshot from State of the River - the fight to save one of the most polluted rivers in the UK by Ian Phillips

Mattresses, tyres, gas heaters and beer kegs: Campaigners raise concerns...

Julia Gregory, LDRS

Logo Icon